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PM Modi asks SPG to reduce convoy size as austerity step amid West Asia conflict

PM Modi had on Sunday advised citizens to adopt a clutch of austerity measures, including car pooling, using public transport, working from home, buying less gold and limiting foreign travel

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:55 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Special Protection Group (SPG) to reduce his convoy size by at least 50% as part of the government’s austerity measures aimed at cutting fuel consumption while addressing surging global energy prices caused by the continuing crisis in the Middle East.

The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol. (PTI file photo)

Officials aware of the matter said that the PM has instructed the PMO to push for electric vehicles in his fleet.

“The size of the convoy has already been reduced over the last two days. It has been done without compromising security,” an official aware of the matter confirmed.

Following PM’s call, Union home minister Amit Shah also reduced the size of his convoy, officials said. On Wednesday, the Shah, while leaving his residence, was spotted with just 4-5 security vehicles in his convoy. The home minister’s convoy usually consists around 10-30 vehicles depending on the location. In Delh, it usually hovers around ten.

Could be anywhere from 10-30. Depending on location. In delhi it is usually around 10

PM Modi had on Sunday advised citizens to adopt a clutch of austerity measures, including car pooling, using public transport, working from home, buying less gold and limiting foreign travel among other measures. The SPG is the elite security unit that manages PM Modi’s security in India and abroad.

“We have to save foreign exchange by any means,” he told the gathering, underlining that gold and petroleum products were paid for in dollars when imported.

Within hours of the speech, social media was flooding with videos of PM Modi leading a roadshow in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in an armoured SUV surrounded by a convoy of dozens of vehicles.

Many citizens on social media shared photos of the large number of vehicles in his convoy.

Many other senior leaders and ministers in the Centre and the states are likely to follow similar austerity measures following the PM’s bold direction to the SPG to reduce his fleet.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath too had issued a similar order to reduce the fleet of vehicles in his convoy, along with those of his ministers and top bureaucrats. The CM had also used his public representatives to use public transport at least once a week.

 
fuel consumption special protection group electric vehicles
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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