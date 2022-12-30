PM Modi attends Bengal events virutally, CM Mamata's ‘please take rest’ message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the seventh Vande Bharat Express on Friday, hours after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit West Bengal to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects but had to virtually attend the events in the wake of his mother's demise.

During an event in Howrah that was attended by PM Modi through video conferencing, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to the prime minister over the demise of his mother.

“Respected prime minister, today is a sad day...I pray to god, may god give you the strength and bless you so that you can love your mother with your action and your activities,” Banerjee said at the event which had turned sombre due to the death of PM Modi's mother.

“Sir, I convey my gratitude to you because you were supposed to come to West Bengal today. But because of the sad demise of your mother, you could not reach but heartily you have reach to us through your virtual program. Even I will request make the program cut short and please take rest because just you are coming from cremation.”

Following Banerjee's address, PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express and inaugurated the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro through video conferencing.

During the programme, Prime Minister also dedicated four railway projects to the nation, including Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of ₹405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of ₹565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of ₹254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than ₹1080 crore.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi apologised for not being present in Bengal “for personal reasons”.

"Today I was supposed to come among you but I could not come for some personal reasons for which I apologise to you and West Bengal," he said.

Prime Minister Modi will also chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) via video conferencing.

