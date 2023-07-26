‘Yeh Modi ki guarantee…’: PM's top quotes at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex rechristened as 'Bharat Mandapam' in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, Modi had conducted a ‘puja’ ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering after inaugurating the revamped ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' at the Pragati Maidan by flying a drone at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on Wednesday, (HT Photo)

Developed at a cost of about ₹2,700 crore, the project is touted as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

Here are the top 8 quotes of Modi from the event:

In our first term, India was the world's 10th largest economy. In my 2nd term, it climbed to the fifth rank. In the third term of our government, India will become the world's third-largest economy. Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai (This is Modi's guarantee),” Think big, dream big, act big - India is progressing at a rapid pace adopting this principle. After 2024, the pace of progress will be faster and all your dreams will come true. Every Indian is proud of 'Bharat Mandapam' and the world will witness the rising stature of India when it hosts the G20 summit. From economy to ecology and trade to tech, It is symbolic of India's willpower, a reflection of a new India, and will act as a big stage for everything. World is accepting that India is the mother of democracy. There will be no Indian who will not feel proud about the new Parliament building. In the last 5 years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty, according to NITI Aayog data. International agencies predict that extreme poverty in India will end soon, which points to the fact that the policies of the last nine years have taken the country in the right direction. Some people have a tendency to criticise and stop good work. When Kartavya Path was being built, many things were published on newspapers as breaking news, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the 'Toli' will accept 'Bharat Mandapam' and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar." Soon, the biggest museum of the world - 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' - will be constructed in Delhi. Today is a historic day - Kargil Vijay Diwas. I pay tribute to every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail