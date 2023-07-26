Watch | PM Modi operates drone to unveil IECC's new name 'Bharat Mandapam'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in Delhi. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh, actor Aamir Khan, and others were present at the inaugural ceremony. The new complex, which has been named ‘Bharat Mandapam’, has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. The complex ranks among the world's leading exhibition and convention complexes in terms of its extensive covered space for hosting events. PM Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex.

Ahead of the inauguration event, PM Modi participated in a Havan and Puja ceremony. He also interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them. As per an official statement, the project aimed at revitalizing the outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan and was executed as a National project, involving an expenditure of around ₹2700 crore.

"Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals," an official release stated.

READ | PM Modi performs ‘puja’ at revamped ‘world-class’ ITPO complex before launch at Pragati Maidan today

The architectural design of the Convention Centre building draws inspiration from Indian traditions, reflecting India's pride in its rich heritage, while seamlessly incorporating modern amenities and contemporary living.

According to the release, the design of the building is inspired by the Shankha (conch shell), and various walls and facades of the Convention Centre beautifully depict elements of India's traditional art and culture. Notably, these include 'Surya Shakti,' symbolizing India's commitment to solar energy utilization, 'Zero to ISRO,' celebrating the nation's achievements in space exploration, and 'Pancha Mahabhuta,' representing the fundamental building blocks of the universe - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), and Prithvi (Earth), among others.

The Convention Centre also has a range of advanced facilities, such as a fully Wi-Fi-covered campus enabled with 5G technology and 10G Intranet connectivity. Among its offerings is an interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology supporting 16 different languages. The venue features state-of-the-art AV systems with large video walls, a building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, a light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, and a top-notch Data Communication Network (DCN) system.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON