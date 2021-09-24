PM Modi-Biden meeting at White House: Here's what the two leaders said

Ahead of the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the two leaders talked about the scope and significance of a stronger India-US relationship. While PM Modi invoked the sentiment of trusteeship by quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Biden said the world is watching a new chapter in India-US ties. The US President told the briefing that they will talk about what more could be done by the two countries to fight Covid-19 and ensure stability in Indo-Pacific.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi ahead of the bilateral meeting:

This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA’s progress.

Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped.

The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the United States.

Trade will be an important factor in India-USA ties in the coming decade.

Gandhi Ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come.

After the meeting, the ministry of external said that a transformational partnership based on the pillars of tradition, talent, technology, trade and trusteeship is awaiting.