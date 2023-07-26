PM Modi calls us terrorist, Amit Shah writes letter: Kharge's jibe on ‘kathni-karni

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday replied to Union home minister Amit Shah's letter in which Amit Shah sought cooperation from the Congress and all parties in Parliament to discuss the Manipur issue. "The day PM Modi compares us with a terrorist organisation, the home minister writes a letter seeking cooperation from the opposition parties. The gap between the govt and the opposition existed for years, but now we see a gap in the govt as well. Calling INDIA directionless by PM Modi is unfortunate," Kharge wrote in his letter.

Mallikarjun Kharge replied to Amit Shah's letter as the Congress, BRS moved a no-confidence motion against the government. (ANI)

“The Opposition is demanding a statement from the government on Manipur. I want to tell you that not just a statement, the government is ready for a full-fledged discussion. But this will need the cooperation of all parties. Through you I appeal to all Opposition parties that please come forward for a discussion in a good environment.” Amit Shah wrote in his letter.

"The government's attitude, as opposed to the spirit of your letter, has been insensitive and arbitrary in Parliament. This attitude isn't new, rather the opposition has witnessed it sin everal previous sessions," Kharge wrote.

