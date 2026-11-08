'First Diwali when India is free from Naxalism': PM Modi marks festival in Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on Sunday, saying the festival particularly special as India had won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror.

PM Modi addresses security personnel in Bastar. (screengrab/ANI)

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Addressing the personnel, PM Modi said this was the first Diwali in which every district of the country was free from Naxalism and crores of Indians had overcome the fear of the insurgency.

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The prime minister said Bastar, once affected by the menace of Naxalism, was witnessing a new era of development. "This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Crediting the achievements to the courage and sacrifices of the security personnel, PM Modi said he had come to Bastar to celebrate the occasion with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crediting the achievements to the courage and sacrifices of the security personnel, PM Modi said he had come to Bastar to celebrate the occasion with them. {{/usCountry}}

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"This is the first Diwali when crores of countrymen have overcome the fear of Naxalism. This is an extraordinary achievement, and a great deal of credit goes to you. It belongs to millions of brave men and women like you, our soldiers and security personnel. That is why I have come here today to celebrate Diwali with you," he added.

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‘Previous govts had kept hands of security personnel tied’

Highlighting the contrast with previous governments, the prime minister said his government empowered security personnel to take necessary decisions on the ground while simultaneously addressing the support systems that sustained Naxalism.

“Previous governments had also kept the hands of security personnel fighting on the ground tied. Naxalite attacks would take place, but security forces did not have the freedom to retaliate openly. We gave the security forces the freedom to make all necessary decisions,” he said.

PM Modi also credited his government’s decisive approach, operational freedom for security forces and sustained efforts to dismantle Maoist networks for weakening the backbone of left-wing extremism in the country.

“We also worked to stop the support that certain people within the government and the system had extended to left-wing extremism. We worked with sensitivity and broke the backbone of Maoist terrorism. With a spirit of service, we transformed the lives of people in Naxal-affected areas," PM Modi said.

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PM Modi’s annual Diwali celebrations since 2014

PM Modi’s annual visits to military locations on Diwali have become a consistent feature of his tenure since 2014. He began the practice at the Siachen Base Camp, the world’s highest battlefield.

In subsequent years, he marked the festival with troops in the Punjab sector near Amritsar in 2015, Sumdoh near the China border in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, and Harsil in Uttarakhand in 2018. He was in Rajouri along the Line of Control in 2019, Longewala in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer in 2020, Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, Kargil in 2022, Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh in 2023, Sir Creek in Gujarat’s Kutch in 2024, and aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa-Karwar coast in 2025.

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These engagements, spanning icy glaciers, desert outposts, high-altitude posts and naval platforms, reflect an effort to boost the morale of personnel who remain on duty while the rest of the country celebrates with family. During his visits to military locations on Diwali, PM often interacts informally, shares sweets and emphasises that the armed forces are an extended family.