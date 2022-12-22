Home / India News / PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review Covid-19 preparedness in country

PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review Covid-19 preparedness in country

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 04:29 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with top officials are present in the meeting to assess the Covid-19 preparedness in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meet to review Covid-19 situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meet to review Covid-19 situation.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country. 

Union home minister Amit Shah, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with top officials are present in the meeting to assess the Covid-19 preparedness in the country. The meeting comes amid massive surge in Covid-19 cases across China.

Earlier, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his address to both houses of Parliament said the government is keeping a close eye on the new Covid-19 variants. 

The minister said the states have been asked to carry out genome sequencing of positive cases and random sampling of international arrivals at airports has started. 

On Wednesday, the health minister had reviewed Covid-19 situation in the country. He asked people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and get themselves vaccinated. 

“In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation”, Mandaviya had tweeted. 

India has detected four cases of the BF.7 variant. However, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said there was no need to panic as this variant was detected in India but did not lead to spike. This is not a new variant, but a sublineage of Omicron BA.5.

"People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those who have comorbidities or are elderly should especially adhere to this," Paul said after attending the meeting chaired by Mandaviya on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday, the Union health ministry in a letter had urged all the states and union territories to boost genome sequencing to keep track of the emerging variants. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that the exercise will help in timely detection of newer variants if any. 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out