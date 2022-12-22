PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review Covid-19 preparedness in country

Prime minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country.



Union home minister Amit Shah, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with top officials are present in the meeting to assess the Covid-19 preparedness in the country. The meeting comes amid massive surge in Covid-19 cases across China.



Earlier, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his address to both houses of Parliament said the government is keeping a close eye on the new Covid-19 variants.



The minister said the states have been asked to carry out genome sequencing of positive cases and random sampling of international arrivals at airports has started.



On Wednesday, the health minister had reviewed Covid-19 situation in the country. He asked people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and get themselves vaccinated.



“In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation”, Mandaviya had tweeted.



India has detected four cases of the BF.7 variant. However, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said there was no need to panic as this variant was detected in India but did not lead to spike. This is not a new variant, but a sublineage of Omicron BA.5.



"People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those who have comorbidities or are elderly should especially adhere to this," Paul said after attending the meeting chaired by Mandaviya on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Union health ministry in a letter had urged all the states and union territories to boost genome sequencing to keep track of the emerging variants. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that the exercise will help in timely detection of newer variants if any.

