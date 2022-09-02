Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New naval ensign unveiled by PM Modi: 5 things to know

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 10:57 AM IST

INS Vikrant commissioning LIVE: PM Modi unveiled the New Naval Ensign on Friday, an octagonal design that stands for the Navy's multi-dimension approach. The new design draws inspiration from Shivaji's naval force.

PM Modi unveiled new ensign for the Indian Navy on Friday. 
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new Naval ensign Nishaan at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. He said till today the Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced by a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Here are five things to know about the symbol:

1. The new ensign consists of the National Flag in the upper left canton, and a navy blue-gold octagon at the centre.

2. The eight corners of the octagon symbolise the multi-dimensional approach of the Navy.

3. The octagon has two golden borders encompassing the national emblem underscribed with ‘Satyamev Jayate’

4. The motto of the Indian Navy ‘Sam No Varunah’ is inscribed within the Octagon.

5. This is the fifth change in the naval ensign since 1950.

Present naval ensign

The naval ensign until now was the St George's red cross set on a white background, with the national emblem placed at the intersection and the Indian flag in the top left quadrant.

The patron saint of England, St George lived in the 3rd century and is still identified with ideals of honour and gallantry.

The Indian Naval Ensign has changed multiple times since Independence. It was only in 2001 that the St George's Cross was taken out and the Indian Navy's crest was added to the opposite corner of the ensign. The cross was put back again in 2004 with the addition of the emblem of India at the intersection of the cross.

(With agency and bureau inputs

