Home / India News / PM Modi condoles death of 16 labourers in 'heart-wrenching' truck accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon
india news

PM Modi condoles death of 16 labourers in 'heart-wrenching' truck accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

As many as 16 people lost their lives, and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Jalgaon district on Sunday night.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for early recovery of those injured in the road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday night.(PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

As many as 16 people lost their lives, and five others were injured after after the truck in which they were travelling overturned in Jalgaon district on Sunday night.

All 16 who were killed in the accident were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district and were travelling in a papaya-laden truck.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra accidents jalgaon narendra modi pm modi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP