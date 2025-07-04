Search
PM Modi conferred with Trinidad & Tobago's highest national honour

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 09:45 PM IST

PM Modi was bestowed the award in recognition of his global leadership, his engagement with the diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour- ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’ on Friday.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people after arrival at Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on July 3, 2025.(AFP)
The award comes a day after Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised PM Modi’s leadership and announced that the country’s highest civilian honour will be conferred upon the Indian counterpart.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to the Caribbean island nation on the second leg of his five-nation tour. This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon the Indian prime minister by a country.

The prime minister was bestowed the award in recognition of his global leadership, his deep engagement with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After receiving the honour, PM Modi said the honour is a symbol of eternal and deep friendship between the two countries.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards the government and people for conferring me with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest civilian honour. This honour is a symbol of eternal and deep friendship between the two countries,” PM Modi said.

In a post on X, he said he was honoured to receive the award on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

“Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago’. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians,” the prime minister said in the social media post.

With the latest announcement, PM Modi has become the first foreign leader to be awarded with Trinidad and Tobago's national honour.

The award was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday, who described Modi’s visit as a moment of shared pride and historical connection.

This is Modi's first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

Modi arrived in Trinidad and Tobago from Ghana, where he was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, the country's national honour.

