PM Modi congratulates ‘dear friend’ Lula da Silva for Brazil election win, says looking forward to expanding ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated “dear friend” Lula da Silva for securing a historic fourth term in Brazil's presidential elections, saying that he looked forward to working together and expand the two countries' strategic partnership.

PM Modi said he looked forward to working with Brazil's Lula to advance the shared priorities of the Global South. (File Image)

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In a post on X, Modi said, “Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory. I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.”

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The PM said he and Lula would work to strengthen India and Brazil's cooperation across sectors and take the Global South's shared priorities forward.

Deep Dive What did PM Modi say to Lula da Silva after his Brazil election victory? Modi congratulated Lula on his re-election and said he looked forward to working with him to deepen and expand the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership. He also highlighted cooperation across sectors and shared priorities of the Global South. How did Lula da Silva win Brazil’s presidential runoff? Lula defeated Flávio Bolsonaro, securing about 51.8% of the vote against Bolsonaro’s 48.2%. After trailing in the first round, Lula’s campaign stepped up rallies and outreach to younger voters. What areas will India and Brazil work together on under Lula’s new term? Modi said the countries would strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors and advance shared Global South priorities. He also said they would work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.

“Together, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world,” PM Modi added.

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Lula secures fourth term as Brazil's president

{{^usCountry}} Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a surprise comeback in the run-off vote on October 25. Lula's win has also halted a right-wing wave sweeping Latin America and defying predictions that the 80-year-old political veteran had reached the end of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a surprise comeback in the run-off vote on October 25. Lula's win has also halted a right-wing wave sweeping Latin America and defying predictions that the 80-year-old political veteran had reached the end of his career. {{/usCountry}}

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The electoral court declared Lula the victor with 51.8% versus 48.2% for Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jai Bolsonaro.

Speaking to supporters, Lula expressed his gratitude to the Brazilian people and pledged to respect all Brazilians, regardless of gender or religion.

“This was a defeat for denialism and lies. I must confess that every time I attended a debate, I felt embarrassed. Either the homeland remains free, or we die for Brazil. This country will not accept being anyone’s backyard," said Lula while hitting out at Bolsonaro.

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Despite the mandate, Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to accept defeat and said he would ask for the result to be annulled due to a Sunday ruling from a Supreme Court justice that extended voting for two hours.

The far-right senator's remarks come after he led the election's first round but lost in the runoff by over 4 million votes, rattling Brazilian financial markets, which had bet on his victory.

Also Read | Bolsonaro refuses to accept Lula's victory, seeks annulment of Brazil election

His refusal to concede defeat has echoes of his father's reaction after losing to Lula in 2022.