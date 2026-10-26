Bolsonaro refuses to accept Lula's victory, seeks annulment of Brazil election

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro on Sunday refused to accept President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in the country's presidential election, saying he would seek to annul the results over a controversial extension of voting hours. Flavio Bolsonaro reacts after knowing the first results in the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia. (AFP) “It is impossible to recognise the results. I am going to request the annulment of these elections,” Flávio Bolsonaro said in a brief speech in Brasília, describing the decision to extend voting hours as “unacceptable” and a “dirty trick”, according to AFP. Lula secured an unprecedented fourth presidential term, winning 51.8% of the vote against 48.2% for Bolsonaro, according to official results. The margin amounted to nearly 4.4 million votes.

Deep Dive Why did Flávio Bolsonaro seek to annul Brazil’s presidential election? Why were voting hours extended in Brazil’s election? How many votes did Lula win Brazil’s presidential election by?

The election was marked by confusion after a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling extended voting by two hours beyond the scheduled closing time. The decision came following requests from both candidates over disruptions affecting voters in different parts of the country. Lula had sought an extension after reporting that buses used to transport voters had been withdrawn from service in several cities, potentially preventing people from reaching polling stations. Flavio Bolsonaro also requested an extension in some regions because of heavy rainfall. However, the defeated candidate criticised the final decision, citing it as grounds to challenge the election outcome.