Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates newly appointed Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala
india news

PM Modi congratulates newly appointed Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala

Modi further said he looked forward to working with Fiala to further enhance ties between the two countries.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
Published on Nov 28, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to newly appointed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. He further said he looked forward to working with Fiala to further enhance ties between the two countries.

Czech President Milos Zeman on Sunday swore in Fiala as the country's new Prime Minister following last month's parliamentary election. The swearing-in ceremony was performed by Zeman from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties," Modi wrote in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

Fiala is leading a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies.

The 57-year-old Fiala, who has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014, served as that country's education minister between 2012-13.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP