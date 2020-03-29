e-paper
Home / India News / ‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat address

'I was extremely hurt...': Key highlights of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat address

From emphasising the need to follow the lockdown to maintaining social distancing, the Prime Minister assured that these preventive measures are India’s best bet to fight Covid-19.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Social distancing does not mean you can't interact with others. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional gaps, PM Modi said.
Social distancing does not mean you can’t interact with others. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional gaps, PM Modi said.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday was dedicated to talking about the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. From emphasising the need to follow the lockdown to maintaining social distancing, the Prime Minister assured that these preventive measures are the best bet for the nation to fight Covid-19.

Watch: ‘There was no other way’: PM Modi apologises to the poor hit by lockdown

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address:

1. I salute every nurse today, you all are working with incomparable dedication. The world is celebrating 2020 as the international year of the nurse and midwife

2. I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understanding.  

3. Social distancing does not mean you can’t interact with others. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing.

4. There are many soldiers who are fighting coronavirus, not from their homes but from outside their homes. These are our front line soldiers, especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors and paramedical staff.

5. I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of coronavirus. 

6. I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle.

7. Stay home today, for a better and healthier tomorrow. Care for each and every Indian, especially the poorest of the poor.  

8. Many have gone into quarantine despite having no symptoms. I applaud them for their spirit of responsibility.

9. Disease must be dealt with at the very beginning else they get difficult to tackle later on. 

10. Take up hobbies as a means to spend time during this lockdown. Engage in activities like gardening, listening to music, et cetera to deal with isolation.

