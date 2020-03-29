Mann ki Baat: ‘Diseases must be dealt with at the very beginning,’ says PM Modi on Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. The Prime Minister talked about the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

“Disease must be dealt with at the very beginning and all of India is doing that,” the Prime Minister said talking about the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

PM Modi said that he is aware of the fact that the citizens are going through a lot of difficulty and inconvenience due to the lockdown but this is an essential measure to fight the disease.

“I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so.

“To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of coronavirus,” he said.

PM Modi, on Saturday, announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to pledge to the fund. Kumar has offered Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter thanked people who have made their contribution to the PM CARES fund to battle the coronavirus crisis.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 1,000 on Saturday. However, as per the official figures released by the health ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 979 which includes 867 active cases, 86 cases of recoveries and 25 deaths. Maharashtra and Kerala continue to struggle with Covid-19 as states with the maximum number of infected patients.

On Sunday, India entered the fifth day of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.