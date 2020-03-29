Mann ki Baat: ‘Increase social distancing, reduce emotional gaps,’ says PM Modi

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ talked about the coronavirus crisis in the country. The Prime Minister said that the lockdown is an essential measure to battle the deadly disease and its spread in the country.

During his address, the prime minister emphasised the importance of social distancing and said that it does not mean one should avoid social interaction.

“Social distancing does not mean ending social interaction. Social distancing should be increased and emotional distances should be decreased,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that the battle against coronavirus is a tough one and it require harsh decisions.

“I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also spoke to people who were infected from Covid-19 in the country and asked them about their experiences.

“Many people think that they are doing some kind of favour by following the lockdown. I want to tell them that by following these precautionary measures you are doing a service towards your own health and family,” he said.

PM Modi said that diseases must be dealt with at the very beginning otherwise it gets very difficult to tackle them later on.

