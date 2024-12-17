PM Modi condoles Cyclone Chido devastation in Mayotte, offers relief assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was “deeply saddened” by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in the French overseas island territory of Mayotte near Madagascar. This handout photograph taken and released by the French Securite Civile shows destroyed housing in Combani, on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, after the cyclone Chido hit the archipelago.(AFP)

He also said that India stands ready to extend all possible assistance.

“Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I am confident that under President @EmmanuelMacron’s leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve. India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Latest updates on Cyclone Chido

-22 people have been killed and over 1,400 have been injured in Mayotte after the cyclone, with winds up to 200 km/h, hit the island and surrounding archipelago on Sunday. Authorities fear that more people might be dead as major parts of the island remain under rubble and roads remain blocked, news agency AFP reported.

-French interior minister Bruno Retailleau said the territory has been “completely devastated” as the calamity affected 70% of the inhabitants. He also announced the deployment of 400 additional paramilitary personnel to assist 1,600 personnel already present to carry out relief and rehabilitation.

-France decided to impose a nighttime curfew starting Friday. Restrictions will be enforced from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am local time as a security measure to prevent looting and the spread of diseases. One-third of Mayotte's population is estimated to live in poverty and lack safe housing.

-French President Emmanuel Macron described the situation as a “tragedy” during a crisis meeting on Monday night. He also promised to visit Mayotte in the coming days.

-The French government said it expects to restore 50% of water supplies in 48 hours. Twenty more tonnes of food and water will start arriving on Tuesday.

-At least 34 people have been killed in neighbouring Mozambique. More than 300 people were injured when the cyclone hit the coast, leading to heavy rainfall of around 250 millimetres (10 inches) in 24 hours, the country's National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management said on Tuesday.

-Cyclone Chido is the strongest to hit the archipelago in over 90 years. Experts told AFP that stronger cyclones result from warmer oceans and warned of more global calamities if global warming continues unabated.

