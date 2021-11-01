PM Modi delivers India 'panchamrit' gift at COP26 to fight climate change: Five commitments in detail here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented his five-point agenda, which he called the five ‘amrit tattva’ (nectar elements), while delivering the ‘National Statement’ at the COP-26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

“In the midst of this global brainstorming on climate change, on behalf of India, I would like to present five nectar elements, Panchamrit, to deal with this challenge,” Modi said.

The announcement of the five key commitments at the world stage was among the first such by Modi. Among the key announcements, he said the country would strive to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. He said half of the country’s energy requirements would be met using renewable sources by 2030.

Here is a detailed account of the five commitments made by Modi at the global conference.

The PM said the first agenda was to raise the non-fossil fuel based energy capacity of the country to 500 GW by 2030.

Also, by 2030, 50% of the country’s energy requirements would be met using renewable energy sources.

The country will reduce the total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes between now and the year 2030.

The carbon intensity of the economy would be reduced to less than 45% by 2030, Modi said as the fourth point.

As the final agenda, he said the country would become carbon neutral and achieve net zero emissions by the year 2070.

The PM also called upon developed economies to make $1 trillion available for climate financing. “India expects developed countries to make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.