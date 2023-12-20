PM Modi dials VP Dhankhar as mimicry row heats up, expresses pain over 'abject theatrics'

India's Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Wednesday said he received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep concern and condemnation over the alleged disrespectful behaviour by some members of Parliament. TMC's Kalyan Banerjee mimicks Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar while staging a protest along with other suspended MPs during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.(PTI)

Referring to PM Modi's phone call, Dhankhar, in a social media post on X, said, “He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday.”

“He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate.”

A major controversy erupted after video clips of suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee ostensibly mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman's mannerisms were aired on TV and widely circulated on social media. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen recording the mimicry on his mobile phone as Banerjee conducted a mock sitting of the House.

“I told him- Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path,” Dhankhar added.

Dhankhar earlier took exception to the episode when the House reconvened at 12 noon on Tuesday.

"Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable."

He said it reflected a new low. "Girawat ki koi had nahi hai (there is no limit to downfall)".

"Digvijay Singhji, listen to me carefully. Few minutes ago I saw it on TV...Girawat ki koi had nahi hai, one of your big leader was making a video of the unparliamentary behaviour of an MP. He is a much bigger leader than you. All I can say is that common sense prevails. There must be a limit," Dhankar said.