Mahua Moitra's dig at Rajya Sabha chairman over mimicry video: ‘Obviously unacceptable because…’

Adding fuel to the controversy over video clips of suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee ostensibly mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a swipe at an upset Jagdeep Dhankhar. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee appears to be mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's mannerisms during a protest with suspended Opposition MPs at the Makar Dwar.(ANI)

In a social media post on X, Moitra, already disqualified from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case, said, “RS chairman is upset because he thinks that someone made a mockery of his position.”

“This is obviously unacceptable because he thinks that the only person who is entitled to make a mockery of his position is himself,” she added. “He does it all the time.”

Suspended TMC lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee appeared to mock Dhankhar by ostensibly mimicking his mannerisms while conducting a mock sitting of the House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen recording the act on his mobile phone.

Dhankhar later called the conduct “unacceptable”.

“I have adjourned the House. You are not aware of the kind of response that is against this institution in the minds of the people and we had the occasion to see the lowest level,” he said.

Addressing former union minister P Chidambaram who was in the House, the Chairman added, “Mr Chidambaram you are a very senior member. Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the Institution of Chairman, as an individual take on me.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also hit out at the opposition claiming the INDIA bloc has a tradition of insulting people who come from backward and humble backgrounds and hold constitutional positions.

"INDIA bloc parties have been like a touring talkies, holding their meetings in different cities. Now this drama company has started mimicry by making fun of a person who is from OBC (Other Backward Classes) and farming background. Rahul Gandhi has no sense, let alone any good sense. Kharge ji should apologise," Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.