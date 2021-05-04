PM Modi expresses concern over law and order situation in Bengal: Dhankhar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and expressed "serious anguish and concern" over the law-and-order situation in the state following the declaration of the results of the assembly elections.

"PM called & expressed his serious anguish & concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation. I share grave concerns, given that violence vandalism, arson, loot & killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order," Dhankhar tweeted.

He also said that concerned authorities must act in overdrive to restore order. In another tweet, Dhankhar wrote, "Police @WBPolice @CPKolkata must end senseless political violence, vandalism, arson, killings and intimidation that shames democracy. Bengali diaspora world over has expressed concern over alarming lawlessness. Why post poll violence only WB? Why this assault on democracy?"

Violence was reported from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Monday while the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office was allegedly vandalised in Nandigram. On Sunday evening, mediapersons were reportedly assaulted by unknown persons in Haldia.

In her address to the people on Monday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had appealed for calm and blamed the BJP for the violence. "Bengal is a peace-loving place," said the chief minister, who has won a third straight term in the state. "

During the elections, there has been some heat and dust... The BJP did a lot of torture, also the CAPF. But I appeal to all for calm. Don't indulge in violence. If there is a dispute, inform the police. The police must manage law and order," she added.

Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to Covid-19.