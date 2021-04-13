PM Modi extends greetings on Baisakhi; lauds country’s ‘hard working farmers’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi- which is the New Year day for the Sikh community. Taking it to Twitter, Modi said, “May the auspicious festival of Baisakhi bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

Expressing gratitude towards the country’s farmers, Modi said the festival has a special link with nature and our hardworking farmers. “May our fields flourish and may it inspire us to care for our planet,” the Prime Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Baisakhi is the spring season harvest. Apart from marking the beginning of the New Year, the festival also commemorates the formation of Khalsa panth under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. It is widely celebrated in Punjab and other parts of North India.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, low key celebrations will mark Baisakhi in accordance with all government-mandated protocols. In Punjab’s capital Chandigarh, only 50 per cent occupancy will be allowed in gurdwaras and devotees without masks will not be allowed to enter. Langar will be served at all gurdwaras of Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, there will be no special events at gurdwaras. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management, said on Monday that all devotees will have to ensure social distancing and no entry will be allowed without masks.

A total of 815 Sikhs from India reached Lahore in Pakistan on Monday to celebrate Baisakhi, news agency PTI reported. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi said on Monday that these devotees arrived in Lahore via the Wagah border to attend rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal. “Main function will be held at Panja Sahib on April 14. They will be taken to all important and historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan during their 10-day stay and will return to India on April 22,” Hashmir told PTI.

