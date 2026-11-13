PM Modi flags off Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, undertakes ride with CM Shivakumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line by flagging off train services.

He also took a train ride with Governor Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya and minister Krishna Byre Gowda. (PTI Video)

He also took a train ride with Governor Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya and minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

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The new section of Namma Metro will open to the public at 6 am on November 14. The launch will take Bengaluru's operational Metro network to 103.6 km, making it India's second-largest Metro network after Delhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government was committed to expanding Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, improving Metro connectivity and making the city more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said he had flagged off the elevated stretch of Namma Metro's Pink Line alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Sudha Yadav. Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda and MP Tejasvi Surya were also present at the event.

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{{^usCountry}} "A New Pink Path to a Better Connected Bengaluru Glad to flag off the elevated stretch of Namma Metro’s Pink Line, along with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav. Hon’ble Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Shri Krishna Byre Gowda and Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion," he said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A New Pink Path to a Better Connected Bengaluru Glad to flag off the elevated stretch of Namma Metro’s Pink Line, along with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav. Hon’ble Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Shri Krishna Byre Gowda and Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion," he said {{/usCountry}}

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The Pink Line is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling from Bannerghatta Road towards the Electronic City corridor and other parts of the Metro network. Here is a look at the route, interchange facilities, train frequency and other key features of the new section.

Also Read: More key details on Pink Line here.

Which areas will the Pink Line connect?

The elevated 7.5-km section will run from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, covering the stretch through Suddaguntepalya. It is expected to connect with the Electronic City line at Jayadeva station.

The Jayadeva interchange is expected to make the new section more useful by allowing commuters to switch to the Electronic City corridor and continue their journeys towards HSR Layout, Jayanagar and Whitefield.

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Services on the newly inaugurated section will initially operate at intervals of eight minutes.

Five trains have been allocated to the line, of which four will operate regularly and one will remain on standby.

The initial eight-minute frequency could be reduced after signalling stabilises and officials assess passenger demand, Gowda said.

"First, the signalling has to improve - it has to stabilise," he said.

"We will decide in the coming days about reducing the interval, based on both these factors," he added.

The minister said fares for the new section had not yet been discussed.

Deep Dive Which section of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line did PM Modi inaugurate? He inaugurated the 7.5-km elevated section running from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere. It includes six stations. Which stations and areas does the Pink Line’s elevated section connect? The six stations are Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. Jayadeva Hospital station connects the Pink Line with the Yellow Line and the Electronic City corridor. When do Bengaluru Metro Pink Line passenger services begin, and how often will trains run? Passenger services on the elevated section are scheduled to begin at 6 am on November 14. Trains are expected to run every eight minutes initially, with frequency subject to review as operations stabilise and demand is assessed.