PM Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail in Maharashtra, congratulates crores of farmers of the country

The Prime Minister also said that farmers and farming of every region of the country are being connected by Kisan Rail.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail in Maharashtra and said the move is a big step toward empowering farmers of the country. The 100th Kisan Rail was flagged off from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal virtually.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were also present at the event.

“I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite Covid-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now,” PM Modi said, adding that Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering farmers and increasing their income.

The Prime Minister also said that farmers and farming of every region of the country are being connected by Kisan Rail. “More than 80 per cent of the small and marginal farmers of the country have got great power through Kisan Rail,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said there is no minimum quantum for farmers as a farmer can also send a parcel of 50-100 kg. “The farmer used to spend a lot on rent for transporting his crop to distant markets. In view of this problem, three years ago our government gave 50% subsidy on transportation of tomatoes, onions and potatoes,” PM Modi said during the launch.

Stating that more than 6,000 projects have been approved under mega food parks, cold chain infrastructure, agro-processing cluster under the PM Krishi Sampada Yojana, the Prime Minister said Rs 10,000 crore have been sanctioned for micro food processing industries under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

