Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / PM Modi flags off 9 new Vande Bharat trains, says focus on ‘ease of travel’

PM Modi flags off 9 new Vande Bharat trains, says focus on ‘ease of travel’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 24, 2023 12:54 PM IST

PM Modi flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting religious and tourist destinations with semi-high-speed trains in 11 states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off nine new Vande Bharat Express trains via video conferencing, taking the total number of semi-high-speed trains to 34. The prime minister said the Vande Bharat Express trains being launched today will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism across India. He said the government is focussing on multi-modal connectivity and ease of travel to ensure that time in commuting is minimised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This infrastructural development has matched aspirations of 140 crore Indians and this is what the country wants now,” the prime minister said.

The nine trains will provide faster connectivity across 11 states -- Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

"In the last 9 years, PM Modi has extraordinarily transformed the Railway system. Today the railway stations cleaner, with newer facilities,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the flagging-off ceremony.

The new trains that were flagged off by Prime Minister Modi are Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express andJamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

As compared to the current fastest train along the route, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram, the Vande Bharat trains will cut travel time between respective destinations by about three hours; Hyderabad – Bengaluru by more than 2.5 hours; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai by more than 2 hours.

The travel time between Ranchi – Howrah and Patna – Howrah and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad will be reduced by about one hour when compared with the fastest trains currently available between these destinations.

The travel time between Udaipur - Jaipur will be reduced by about half an hour.

The Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri and Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai trains will connect important religious towns of Puri and Madurai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi vande bharat express
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP