e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, likely to visit troops in forward area

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit a forward area to spend Diwali with troops.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since he became Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has spent Diwali with troops in forward areas.
Since he became Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has spent Diwali with troops in forward areas. (HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his Diwali greetings Sunday morning.

“May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around,” Modi said in a tweet.

 

Over the past few years Modi has celebrated Diwali defence personnel in places such as Sichen, the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, Gurez in Kashmir and the Indo-China borders in Uttarakahnd and Himachal Pradesh.

He is likely to visit a forward area on Sunday in keeping with his practice of interacting with troops serving in tough areas on Diwali, PTI reported.

Modi began the practice by celebrating Diwali with troopers in Siachen in 2014 after he became Prime Minister for the first time.

In 2015, which coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, he visited the border in Punjab to celebrate Diwali.

In 2016, Modi was in Chamoli in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Modi spent his fourth Diwali as Prime Minister with soldiers in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

Last year, the Prime Minister was in Harshil in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival of lights with ITBP personnel.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 09:12 IST

tags
top news
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
‘Something very big has just happened’: Trump to make major statement today
‘Something very big has just happened’: Trump to make major statement today
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News