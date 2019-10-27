PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, likely to visit troops in forward area

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his Diwali greetings Sunday morning.

“May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around,” Modi said in a tweet.

देशवासियों को दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी का यह उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन में नया प्रकाश लेकर आए और हमारा देश सदा सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य से आलोकित रहे।



Wishing you all a Happy #Diwali.

Over the past few years Modi has celebrated Diwali defence personnel in places such as Sichen, the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, Gurez in Kashmir and the Indo-China borders in Uttarakahnd and Himachal Pradesh.

He is likely to visit a forward area on Sunday in keeping with his practice of interacting with troops serving in tough areas on Diwali, PTI reported.

Modi began the practice by celebrating Diwali with troopers in Siachen in 2014 after he became Prime Minister for the first time.

In 2015, which coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, he visited the border in Punjab to celebrate Diwali.

In 2016, Modi was in Chamoli in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Modi spent his fourth Diwali as Prime Minister with soldiers in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

Last year, the Prime Minister was in Harshil in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival of lights with ITBP personnel.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 09:12 IST