Home / India News / PM Modi greets people on 77th Independence Day

PM Modi greets people on 77th Independence Day

PTI |
Aug 15, 2023 07:00 AM IST

Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Topics
independence day vision commitment
