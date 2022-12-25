PM Modi hails India’s accomplishments in Mann Ki Baat’s final episode of 2022

Addressing the nation on the last Mann Ki Baat Episode of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed several achievements, such as the crossing of $400 billion in exports and the launch of the INS Vikrant air carrier.

“In 2022, the strength of the country’s people, their cooperation, their resolve, their expansion of success was of such magnitude that it would be difficult to include all of those in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. 2022 has indeed been very inspiring, and wonderful in many ways. This year India completed 75 years of her independence, and this very year, Amritkal commenced. This year the country gained a new momentum, all the countrymen performed one better than the other,” said PM Modi in his address.

Invoking the lack of evidence-based research in the context of Yoga and Ayurveda in the field of medical science, PM Modi said, “All of you must have heard about the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai. Intensive research done by this centre has revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients. Tata Memorial Centre has presented the results of its research at the very prestigious Breast cancer conference held in America.”

The Prime Minister was referring to a study conducted by Tata Memorial Centre, which recognised yoga as highly beneficial in treating breast cancer patients. The study found that there was a 15% relative improvement in disease-free survival and 14% in overall survival after a yoga intervention.

Referring to the medical accomplishments of the Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, PM Modi noted that the centre had published 20 papers in reputed international journals. “A paper published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology describes the benefits of yoga for patients suffering from syncope. Similarly, in a Paper in Neurology Journal, in Migraine, the benefits of yoga have been explained,” said the Prime Minister in his address.

PM Modi also highlighted the challenge posed by the disease ‘Kala Azar’, which is spread through the sting of the sand fly leading to fever, anemia, and weakness. “With everyone’s efforts, this disease named ‘Kala Azar’ is getting eradicated rapidly. Till recently, the scourge of Kala-azar had spread to more than 50 districts across four states. But now, this disease is confined to only four districts of Bihar and Jharkhand,” said Modi in his address.

The Prime Minister also talked about the Ganga rejuvenation campaign, ‘Namami Gange’, which was recognised by the United Nations as one of the world’s top 10 initiatives to restore the ecosystem. Modi underlined that ‘Namami Gange’ has received the honour among 160 such initiatives from all over the world.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of different species of Hilsa fish, Gangetic dolphin and turtles. With Ganga’s ecosystem being clean, other livelihood opportunities are also increasing. The ‘Jalaj Ajeevika Model’ has been prepared to keep Biodiversity in mind. The tourism-based boat safari has been launched at 26 locations,” he added.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi drew attention to Jesus Christ and urged listeners to remember his life and teachings. PM Modi also marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“He was a great leader who provided exceptional leadership to the country. He has a special place in the heart of every Indian.” Highlighting the contributions made by Vajpayee to the country, Modi talked about the gallery dedicated to the former PM located in the Prime Minister Museum, Delhi.

Modi highlighted the efforts of Sange Sherpa ji of Thegu village of Sikkim who is engaged in the task of keeping clean the Tsomgo (Somgo) lake at an altitude of over 12,000 feet.

Sange Sherpa started cleaning the lake in 2008, and despite facing many difficulties, his efforts led to huge garbage bins all around there. The collected garbage is sent for recycling, and garbage bags made of cloth are also given to the tourists coming here so that the garbage is not strewn around.

Along with the Sherpa, a couple from Karnataka, Shriman Suresh and his wife Shrimati Maithili was also applauded by Modi for their efforts for indigenous decorative organic products. The couple produces decorative things ranging from trays, chappals, plates and handbags from betel nut fibre.

