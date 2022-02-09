PM Modi: Have maintained silence on Ferozepur security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to comment on the security breach of his convoy in Punjab in January as it could impact the investigation of the Supreme Court.

"I have maintained silence on the issue. The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right," PM Modi told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

He added that the committee formulated by the Supreme Court will bring the truth before the country. The committee of the apex court was formed on January 12 and is being headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra.

In a big security scare, the prime minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Ferozepur district of Punjab on January 5. After the security lapse, a miffed prime minister told officials to thank Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that he returned to Bathinda airport alive.

The security scare had triggered a fierce political slugfest with the BJP accusing the Punjab government of compromising the prime minister’s safety.

Chief minister Channi had said that there was no threat to Modi's security, adding no protester was seen in the one-kilometre range of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade

On February 6, the Supreme Court committee paid a visit to the incident site to probe the breach.

Both the Centre and Punjab have launched separate investigations into the matter. FIRs have been registered against more than 100 people in Ferozpur.