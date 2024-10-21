PM Modi to embark on Russia visit for BRICS Summit: What’s on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart for Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. This will be the first summit of the group following its expansion last year. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

The grouping, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (added in 2010), has expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ- India, China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC: Foreign secretary Misri

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Russia | Top agendas

• PM Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, with the main discussions set for Wednesday.

• India views BRICS as crucial for global multipolarity and addressing global challenges, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, PTI reported.

• The foreign secretary said the grouping also serves as a vital platform to tackle a range of global challenges, while also contributing to shaping a fairer, more exclusive and open international order.

ALSO READ- Jaishankar's big attack on Canada amid diplomatic row: ‘Even double standards are mild words’

• Leaders are expected to adopt the Kazan declaration, shaping the future path for BRICS cooperation.

• Modi will be shaking hands with multiple world leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with some BRICS leaders.

• PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meet and are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

ALSO READ- Ahead of BRICS summit, Vladimir Putin lauds PM Modi's efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict

• While no official confirmation has been made, there is speculation that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

• India aims to build on the target of $100 billion bilateral trade with Russia by 2030, which was set when PM visited country last time in July. A key meeting in November will set new sectoral trade targets, led by External Affairs Minister and Russia’s Deputy PM, ANI reported.

• Enhancing cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges, especially in Indian studies and films, is a priority.