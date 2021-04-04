PM Modi holds high-level meeting with officials over Covid-19 related issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials to review coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related issues and the vaccination process. People familiar with the development said the senior officers participating in the meeting include Rajiv Gauba, the cabinet secretary; Pramod Kumar Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister; Rajesh Bhushan, the health secretary, and Dr Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member.

India reported 93,249 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the biggest one-day surge since September 19 last year, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s data. The country's tally has now shot past the 12.48 million mark and the ministry's dashboard displayed 12,485,509 cases at 8am. With 513 new Covid-19 related fatalities, the death toll has risen to 164,623. According to the health ministry, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country against Covid-19 till now.

India is currently the third-worst country hit by the pandemic, just behind the United States of America and Brazil, as per the John Hopkins University's global Covid-19 tracker. On Saturday, the health ministry had said that eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, have shown a steep rise in the daily cases of Covid-19 and account for 81.42% of all new cases reported in India. Maharashtra reported the highest daily cases, accounting alone for nearly 60% (59.36%) of the total active caseload of the country, followed by Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, the ministry added.