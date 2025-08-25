Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi holds talks with Fijian counterpart Rabuka, focus on bilateral ties

PTI |
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 01:39 pm IST

Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip. It is his first visit to India as prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, focusing on shoring up bilateral ties in areas such as trade and investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday( (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta))
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday( (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta))

Rabuka arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip. It is his first visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister of the South Pacific nation.

The Fijian leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation that included health minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and several senior officials.

Fiji is an important nation for India in the sphere of maritime security.

The two nations have a strong cultural and people-to-people ties. India's links with Fiji began in 1879 when Indian labourers were taken to Fiji under the indenture system by the British.

Rabuka's visit to India comes a year after President Droupadi Murmu travelled to Fiji.

Prime minister Rabuka's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji, an Indian readout said on Thursday.

"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," it said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi holds talks with Fijian counterpart Rabuka, focus on bilateral ties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On