PM Modi hosts Christmas event, calls Jesus Christ's life ‘guiding light’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted an event on the occasion of Christmas on Monday at his residence in the national capital. Addressing the Christian community, he said Jesus Christ's life is a message that is centered on compassion and service. He said Christ worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all and that these values are serving as a ‘guiding light’ in his government's development journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Chrismas programme at his residence on Monday.(X/Narendra Modi)

“My greetings to the people of the world and to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas... It is pleasant for me that on such a special and sacred day, all of you have come to my residence,” Modi said at the event in Delhi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service... He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone... These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country,” Modi added. He also noted that the Upanishads, considered the fount of Hindu philosophy, also focused on realising the absolute truth like the Bible.

In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, PM Modi further said, “A few years ago, I had the opportunity to meet the Holy Pope. It was indeed a very memorable moment for me. To make the world a better place, we discussed issues like social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change, and inclusive development.”

Modi further shared an experience he had when he met the Holy Pope saying, “In a Christmas address, the Holy Pope once prayed to Jesus Christ that the people who are trying to abolish poverty should be blessed... These words of the Holy Pope are in line with our Mantra of development. Our Mantra is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'. As a government, we are ensuring that the benefits of development reach each and everyone.”

Talking about the similarities in the values followed across the communities in the country, Modi said that all religious texts focus on knowing the ultimate truth. “We see so many similar values in our life which unite us. For example, The Holy Bible says that whatever God has given us, it should be used for the service of others. This is what 'Seva Parmo Dharma' is. Truth is given the most importance in the Holy Bible. It says that only Truth can show us the way to salvation. The coincidence is that all religious texts focus on knowing the ultimate truth... This coordination will make the modern India of the 21st century reach new heights,” he said.

PM Modi earlier in the day extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas while wishing for peace and prosperity for all.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ,” PM Modi said in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide.