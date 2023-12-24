Christmas Cheer: Christian community’s Lucknow-connect weaves a rich cultural tapestry

In the heart of Lucknow, where the city’s celebrated Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb weaves a rich cultural tapestry, the Christian community stands as a vibrant testament to unity and tradition. Beyond the census statistics that peg the Christian population at a modest 0.58%, the resonance of their spirit reverberates a hundredfold, especially during the enchanting seasons of Christmas and New Year. Preparations for Christmas celebration at Chathedral Church in Lucknow on Saturday . (Deepak Gupta/ht)

That could explain, something that Catholic Diocese records also show, that perhaps drawn by city’s spirit, those who arrived in Lucknow, mostly stayed back.

“The Christan community here is nearly 160 years old. We have quite a few octogenarians who have become an integral part of Lucknow where they have lived for years with their families,” said Father Donald D’Souza, a member of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow.

As Christmas Day rehearsals at Cathedral Church are underway, some Christian families whose forefathers settled here ages ago, admit to the city’s spirit of celebrating diversity, an aspect that scales up the good cheer on Christmas.

“My great grandfather had converted to Christianity. He faced a lot of backlash from his family and community. He then moved to Lucknow and became a pastor at St. Peter’s Church. Since then, our ancestors stayed here and every generation after him, up until me, took up the same life. My grandfather and my father both became pastors at the same church though I might have ultimately broken the chain,” said Uttam Kumar, a fourth-generation Catholic, in love with Lucknow’s spirit that celebrates diversity.

Suzanna Kumar, too recalls attending Sunday masses regularly since she was a child. She studied in a convent school, completed her higher studies from a Catholic University.

“Maybe it was a conscious decision on the part of my parents to get me to study in Christian institutions. Now, in Lucknow, we have a community I find myself most comfortable in. I cannot imagine ringing in Christmas and eating the first slice of Christmas cake without my family, fellow church members and all others,” said Suzanna.

“As the stories go, an Irish priest Father Gleeson bought some marshy land in the Hazratganj area in 1860 for a bigger church since the Church until then in the Daliganj area was too small. Gradually, the space in the new Church too, built for a community of about 300 Catholics became inadequate. So in 1970, the then existing Church was demolished and a new Church was built exactly at the place of the old Church and was consecrated in 1977,” said Father D’Souza.

The All Saint’s Garrison Church at Lucknow Cantonment area follows a similar story, itself being over 110 years old. The first Anglican church in Lucknow, it was constructed for the British troops stationed here.

According to certain historical narratives, during the reign of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, there were no places of worship for Christians. So, following in the footsteps of his predecessor, the Nawab would allow Catholics to pray in the imambaras.

Thousands gather to celebrate All Souls Day as well, and in the run-up to Christmas, rehearsals for carol evenings, choir performances and nativity plays too happen in every church.