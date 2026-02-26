PM Modi in Israel: What's on cards for day 2? Check detailed schedule

After a ‘historic’ address in the Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for day two as a part of his second visit to the country since 2017. PM Modi began his two-day state visit to Israel on Wednesday. During his second day of visit, PM Modi will hold delegation level talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (X/@narendramodi)

His itinerary for the second day includes talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, interaction with members of the Indian-Jewish community among others before he emplanes back for New Delhi.

Here is the detailed schedule of PM Modi's second day at Israel: 12.15 pm-1 pm (IST): Visit Yad Vashem

Visit Yad Vashem 1 pm-2.10 pm (IST): Bilateral Engagements with President Isaac Herzog of Israel

Bilateral Engagements with President Isaac Herzog of Israel 2.40 pm-3.20 pm (IST): Delegation Level Talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Delegation Level Talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 3.25 pm-3.55 pm (IST): Exchange of MoUs and Press Statements at Hotel King David

Exchange of MoUs and Press Statements at Hotel King David 4 pm-4.10 pm (IST): Interaction with Prominent Members of Indian-Jewish Community at Hotel King David

Interaction with Prominent Members of Indian-Jewish Community at Hotel King David 5.50 pm (IST): Emplane for Delhi The Prime Minister would start the day with a visit to Israel's official memorial institution to the victims of the Holocaust, Yad Vashem. The memorial was established in 1953 by an act of the Knesset or the Israeli parliament, read its official website.

His visit will be immediately followed by bilateral discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog from 0930 to 1040 hrs.

After a short break, PM Modi will hold delegation level talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu which will be followed by exchange of MoUs and press statements. According to an AP report, Netanyahu's office said that the two leaders would sign myriad economic, security and political cooperation agreements.

Finally, the PM would also interact with prominent members of the Indian-Jewish community before boarding the plane back to New Delhi.

India-Israel ties On his visit to Israel, PM Modi said that India is “committed to further consolidating” its relationship with Israel “across many sectors,” including security and the sharing of advances in artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

During his address at the Knesset, he added that the two nations are committed to expanding trade, strengthening investment flows and promoting joint infrastructure development.

In the last fiscal year, total trade between Israel and its second largest trading partner in Asia - India, was valued at $3.6 billion, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry cited by news agency AP.

Netanyahu also extended gratitude to the Indian PM as he was one of the first global leaders to express solidarity to Israel after the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

“You didn’t flinch. You didn’t waver. You didn’t give excuses. You stood next to Israel. You stood by Israel,” Netanyahu said as he spoke at Knesset.

Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to set foot in Israel in 2017, which led to the Israeli PM to reciprocate the move with a trip to India in the next year.