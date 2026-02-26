In Knesset speech, Modi calls for ‘just and durable’ peace, says India stands firmly with Israel

NEW DELHI : Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jerusalem on Wednesday, adding that India was firmly in support of the Gaza Peace initiative, which he asserted held the promise of “just and durable” peace. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on February 25, 2026. (AFP)

In a 32-minute address to Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, the PM also said the India-Israel free trade agreement under negotiation will unlock the vast untapped potential of their bilateral trade relationship, underlined that the connection between the two countries was written in “blood and sacrifice”, and hailed technological and defence ties.

“No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards. India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he said.

The Knesset was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag to mark the first ever address by an Indian PM.

Modi – who is on his second tour of Israel – touched upon the attack on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023.

“I carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and every family whose world shattered in the barbaric terror attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands firmly with Israel, with full conviction…in this moment and beyond,” the PM said, adding that terrorism aims to destabilise society, block development and erode trust.

Earlier, welcoming Modi in the Knesset, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the India-Israel alliance was an enormous multiplier of the individual powers of the two countries, hailing India as a gigantic power.

“I am deeply moved by your visit here today. You are a great friend of Israel, a great leader on the world stage. You are more than a friend…a brother. You didn’t flinch or give excuses, you stood by Israel, you stood for truth,” the Israeli PM said.

Modi was greeted with roaring applause at the Knesset; members stood on their feet and chanted his name. This is Modi’s second visit to that country in nine years; the bilateral relationship was elevated to ‘strategic partnership’ when he visited Tel Aviv in July 2017.

“Some years ago, when you concluded the Abraham Accords (to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab states), we applauded your vision and courage. It was a moment of new hope for a long-troubled region. Since then, the situation has changed significantly. The path is even more challenging. Yet it is important to sustain that hope,” said Modi.

The Gaza Peace Initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway, he said. “India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy. But India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region.”

Modi touched upon India’s economic rise in his address.

“For the last few years, India has been the fastest growing major economy in the world. Soon, we will be among the top three economies globally. At the same time, Israel is a powerhouse of innovation and technological leadership. This creates a natural foundation for a forward-looking partnership,” he said, adding that India was committed to expanding trade, strengthening investment flows, and promoting joint infrastructure development.

In the last few years, India has concluded a number of important trade agreements with the European Union, the UK, the UAE and Oman, he said.

“Our bilateral goods trade has grown manifold in recent years. But, it does not reflect the full scope of opportunity. That is why our teams are working hard to negotiate an ambitious Free Trade Agreement. It will unlock the vast untapped potential in our trade relationship.”

On Tuesday, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal hosted Israeli negotiators in New Delhi for the first round of talks. The visit of the negotiating team came after the two nations signed a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) to promote and protect foreign private investments in each other’s territories on September 8, 2025.

In today’s uncertain world, a strong defence partnership between trusted partners like India and Israel was of vital importance, Modi said, recalling an MoU signed by the two countries last November to boost defence cooperation.

Jewish communities, he said, have lived in India without the fear of persecution or discrimination. “They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us.”

“Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future. Our partnership is grounded in shared experience and shared aspirations. Our strong partnership not only serves national interests but also contributes to global stability and prosperity. Let us ensure that the friendship between India and Israel remains a source of strength in an uncertain world.”

Israel’s Parliament later honoured Modi with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal. This is the highest honour of the Knesset, and was awarded in recognition of the PM’s exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

In a special gesture earlier, Modi was received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Ben Gurion airport and accorded a special guard of honour.

Following the arrival ceremony, the two PMs held a brief one-on-one meeting.

In a post on X after meeting Netanyahu, the PM said they discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. “Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region,” he wrote on X.

The PM’s two-day visit will focus on advancing bilateral cooperation in a raft of areas including defence and security, science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people- to-people exchanges, the ministry of external affairs earlier said.