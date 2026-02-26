PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: PM to visit Holocaust memorial; India-Israel bilateral talks on cards for Day 2
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Israel for a two-day visit as he landed in capital Tel Aviv on Wednesday. This is his second official trip to Israel and had earlier visited the country in 2017. Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to speak in the Israeli Parliament. Modi was received by Speaker Amir Ohana at the Knesset and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Ahead of his address, Netanyahu, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid, and Speaker Ohana addressed the Plenary, voicing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties....Read More
Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere, Modi said in Knesset, adding that India was firmly in support of the Gaza Peace initiative, which he asserted held the promise of “just and durable” peace.
In a 32-minute address to Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, the PM also said the India-Israel free trade agreement under negotiation will unlock the vast untapped potential of their bilateral trade relationship, underlined that the connection between the two countries was written in “blood and sacrifice”, and hailed technological and defence ties.
For the joint dinner, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised Modi by turning up in traditional Indian attire in Jerusalem. In a post on X, Netanyahu shared the glimpses of PM Modi's reaction. “Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire,” he wrote.
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Medal of the Knesset, becoming the first recipient of the honour. The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset. The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi dedicated the medal to the “enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions between the two countries.”
“Partnership going from strength to strength ! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi was bestowed with the Medal of Knesset by the Speaker @AmirOhana. PM @narendramodi is the first recipient of this honour,” Jaiswal wrote on X.
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: In Knesset on Wednesday PM Modi on Wednesday said that India was firmly in support of the Gaza Peace initiative, which he asserted held the promise of “just and durable” peace. “No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards. India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he said.
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised Modi by turning up in traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner in Jerusalem. The Israeli Prime Minister chose a stone-coloured Nehru jacket, also popularly known as a Modi jacket, with a band collar and a tailored fit. He paired it with a white, long-sleeved kurta-style shirt featuring a simple collar. Dark navy formal trousers and polished black leather dress shoes completed the ensemble.
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "courageous words" delivered in the Israeli Knesset (parliament), emphasising that it translates “diplomatic milestones into deep academic collaborations.” "Thank you, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for the warm and courageous words you delivered this evening from the podium of the Knesset", the Israeli university said. Re-iterating India's uncompromising policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, Modi, amid a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers, said, "We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond."
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to speak in the Israeli Parliament. In his 32-minute speech, Modi highlighted what he called the deep-rooted bonds between the two nations, pointing to ancient civilisational links as well as a modern partnership driven by technology, innovation, defence and security cooperation.
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a two-day visit where he was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Ben Gurion airport and accorded a special guard of honour.