PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: PM to visit Holocaust memorial; India-Israel bilateral talks on cards for Day 2

Modi in Israel live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, Israel.

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Israel for a two-day visit as he landed in capital Tel Aviv on Wednesday. This is his second official trip to Israel and had earlier visited the country in 2017. Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to speak in the Israeli Parliament. Modi was received by Speaker Amir Ohana at the Knesset and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Ahead of his address, Netanyahu, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid, and Speaker Ohana addressed the Plenary, voicing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere, Modi said in Knesset, adding that India was firmly in support of the Gaza Peace initiative, which he asserted held the promise of “just and durable” peace. In a 32-minute address to Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, the PM also said the India-Israel free trade agreement under negotiation will unlock the vast untapped potential of their bilateral trade relationship, underlined that the connection between the two countries was written in “blood and sacrifice”, and hailed technological and defence ties. For the joint dinner, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised Modi by turning up in traditional Indian attire in Jerusalem. In a post on X, Netanyahu shared the glimpses of PM Modi's reaction. “Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire,” he wrote. ...Read More

