PM Modi lands in Japan to attend former premier Abe's state funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to Abe.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe's funeral on Tuesday.

The former prime minister reshaped Japan's foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India.

"Landed in Tokyo," Modi tweeted, posting photos of him while deplaning. He also posted a similar tweet in Japanese.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodi arrives in Tokyo. Will participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe later today. Will also hold a bilateral meeting with PM @kishida230, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Earlier on Monday, Modi tweeted, "I am travelling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship".

"I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San. @kishida230," he had said.

Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

India observed a one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for Abe.

At a media briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Modi will attend the state funeral ceremony at Budokan, followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace, besides meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Abe's wife Akie.

"The visit will be an opportunity for PM Modi to honour the memory of former PM Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan ties," he said.