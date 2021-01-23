Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his visit to Kolkata by paying homage to Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said the country bows to the leader.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the National Library in the city.

Modi went around seeing paintings by around 100 artists on a 40-metre long canvas on the sprawling lawns of Belvedere House at the National Library compound.

The prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji's statue on his arrival at the library.

He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"His bravery and ideals inspire every Indian. His contribution to India is indelible. India bows to the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. PM@narendramodi began his Kolkata visit and #ParakramDivas programmes by paying homage to Netaji Bose at Netaji Bhawan," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet after PM Modi reached Kolkata.

PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The prime minister's aircraft landed at the NSC Bose International Airport around 3pm, from where he took a helicopter for the city.

Modi will deliver the valedictory address in an international seminar on Bose at the National Library, following which he will participate in a programme at the Victoria Memorial.

"At Kolkata’s National Library, a unique tribute is being paid to Netaji Subhas Bose on #ParakramDivas, through beautiful art," PM Modi tweeted after reaching the National Library.

The prime minister also visited the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the afternoon as he came to the city to take part in the revolutionary's 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

He was received at the entrance of the house by Sugato Bose and his brother Sumantro Bose, the freedom fighter's grandnephews.

Modi was shown the 'Wanderer' car, which Netaji used to escape from Kolkata to Gomoh, said Sugato Bose. The prime minister was also shown the bedrooms of Netaji and his brother Sarat Chandra Bose, news agency PTI reported.

