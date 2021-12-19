PM Modi inaugurates multiple development projects worth over 600 crore in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹600 core in Goa, including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum. On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, PM Modi inaugurated a super speciality block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, aviation skill development centre at Mopa Airport and the gas-insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao.

During the event organised at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Modi also felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister said the land and sea of Goa have been blessed with nature's boon.

“Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa,” he added.

Recalling his recent meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City, Modi said the sentiments of the head of the Catholic Church was overwhelming for him.

"I must tell you what he said after my invitation. Pope Francis said, 'This is the greatest gift you have given me'. This is his love for India's diversity, our vibrant democracy," he said.

Modi remembered former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying the country through his “character…saw how honest, talented, and hardworking the people of Goa are.”

"Through his life, we saw that how one can remain devoted to his state, his people till his last breath," he added.

Earlier today, PM Modi offered floral tributes at Martyrs' Memorial in Panaji and attended Sail Parade and FlyPast on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.

