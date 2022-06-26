PM Modi interacts with children of Indian diaspora in Germany. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the children of the members of the Indian diaspora in Germany as he reached in Germany to attend the G7 summit. The children gathered to welcome the prime minister at the hotel in Munich where he will be staying during his two-day visit.

PM Modi arrived in Germany to attend the G7 summit on Sunday. Upon his arrival, the prime minister was welcomed by a Bavarian band.

Ahead of his visit to Germany and the UAE, PM Modi on Saturday shared a brief outline of his engagements in both nations.

“I will be in Germany to take part in the G-7 Summit being held at Schloss Elmau. I will also interact with the Indian community in Munich. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will be meeting various world leaders as well,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the prime minister said, “After the visit to Germany, I will be in Abu Dhabi to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This visit will give me an opportunity to pay my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

The prime minister in an official statement said, “It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month.”

Besides participating in the G7 Summit discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, and gender equality, PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, read the official statement.

This is the second visit by the prime minister to Germany in two months. On May 3, PM Modi had visited Germany as part of his European tour. The prime minister had met German chancellor Olaf Scholz and also interacted with the Indian diaspora.