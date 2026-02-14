Will PM Modi be invited to Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony in Dhaka? What BNP leader said

After almost two years of political uncertainty in Bangladesh following former premier Sheikh Hasina's ouster in youth-led uprising in 2024, Bangladesh is headed to a fresh start after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) marked a decisive win in the national elections held on February 12. PM Modi was one of the first South Asian leaders to congratulate Tarique Rahman on BNP's big poll win (PTI)

BNP chairman and late Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman is set to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, a post once held by his mother. The political development is being closely watched by India particularly after recent spate of attacks against minority Hindus in Bangladesh and Hasina's exile to New Delhi.

The new government led by the BNP, which is returning to power after 20 years, could also be looking to mend ties with India for overall stability in the region which was evident from BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan's remarks.

What BNP leader said Milan on on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the upcoming government swearing-in ceremony, while underscoring the party's inclusive foreign policy vision "friends to all, malice to none."

“I don't know exactly what they're doing, but hopefully they'll invite everyone. I don't know exactly, but he (PM Modi) should be invited. It's general courtesy. The organisers will do it. I hope the whole world will be with us,” Milan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Highlighting the party's broader stance on international relations, he added, "Friends to all, malice to none."

PM Modi's message after Tarique Rahman's win After the BNP marked a landslide win the national elections, PM Modi was among the first leaders of the South Asia to extend his wishes to Rahman.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” wrote Modi on X.