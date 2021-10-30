Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India during a ‘very warm meeting’
india news

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India during a ‘very warm meeting’

The meeting was scheduled for only 20 minutes but went on for an hour where they discussed a wide range of issues, according to the people familiar with the details of the meeting.
The invitation for another Papal visit has been extended during PM Modi’s prime ministerial term.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a “very warm meeting” with Pope Francis and invited him to visit India. The meeting was scheduled for only 20 minutes but went on for an hour where they discussed a wide range of issues, including climate change and poverty, according to the people familiar with the details of the meeting.

“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex,” PM Modi tweeted.

Pope John Paul II's was the last Papal visit to India in 1999 when Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the prime minister. The invitation for another Papal visit to India has been extended during PM Modi’s prime ministerial term. He is also the first Indian prime minister to meet Francis since the latter became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013.

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi paid a visit to Pope ahead of G20 Summit hosted by Italy. The prime minister was accompanied by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval.

He also met the secretary of state of the Vatican City State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

On Friday, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the Vatican had not set an agenda for the meeting since the tradition is not to have an agenda when discussing issues with the Pope, adding that India would respect that.

“I'm sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us, Covid-19, health issues, how we can work together, how we can work together to maintain peace and tranquillity and this is something that, I think would be the general trend in the discussions,” Shringla said during a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Italy.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi pope francis narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tripura mandates Covid-19 negative report from visitors from states with 5%+ positivity rate

One BJP MLA, 6 rebel BSP MLAs join Samajwadi Party

Aryan Khan out of jail, but not allowed to do these things: The bail conditions

‘Won’t find 4 to 3 ticket seekers’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Shah, BJP
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP