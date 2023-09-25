PM Modi invokes Rajasthan's ‘Sanatan’ to attack INDIA: ‘They will be uprooted’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur and accused the Gehlot-led Congress government of wasting five years of the youth of the Rajasthan. "I can clearly see that the Congress will lose in Rajasthan and the state will vote for the BJP," PM Modi said. Talking about Chandrayaan, G20, the new Parliament building, PM Modi asked, "Who brought the women's reservation bill?". To the chants of the people, PM Modi said, "Your answer is wrong. I did not do anything. Your one vote brought the change." PM Modi speaking in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday.

“The Congress could bring in the women's reservation bill 30 years ago. But it never happened because the Congress never wanted that. The Congress and the Ghamadiya alliance are against women's reservation. My sisters of Rajasthan, always remember this and be careful,” PM Modi said. Invoking Rajasthan's Sanatan heritage, PM Modi said the Ghamandia alliance will have to pay the price for trying to destroy Sanatan. "Rajasthan will be teaching a lesson to the Congress and the INDIA alliance not in this election, but in every election. They will be uprooted," PM Modi said.

Cornering the Gehlot government, PM Modi referred to the paper leak incidents and said the Congress government could not take any action against that. “But soon the BJP will come and the suffering of the youth will stop,” PM Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail