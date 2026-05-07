PM Modi changes display pic on X as Operation Sindoor completes year, praises forces' ‘unparalleled courage’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his X account's display picture as 'Operation Sindoor' completes one year. The picture now has a black background with the words 'Operation Sindoor' and the national flag on top of it.

PM Modi changed his display picture on X.

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Operation Sindoor, the military action India launched to dismantle terror operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, completed one year on Thursday, May 7. Not just PM Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and chiefs of all three forces - Army, Navy and Air Force, also changed their display pictures on X.

PM Modi also shared a message on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor and heaped praise on the Armed forces for the precision strikes. “They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security,” he wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister also reiterated India's resolve against terrorism and wrote: “We remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister also reiterated India's resolve against terrorism and wrote: “We remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Air Force also shared a clip revisiting how India crippled the terror infrastructure and Pakistan's military establishments as the conflict escalated last year. “Operation Sindoor, Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing,” the IAF said in a tweet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Air Force also shared a clip revisiting how India crippled the terror infrastructure and Pakistan's military establishments as the conflict escalated last year. “Operation Sindoor, Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing,” the IAF said in a tweet. {{/usCountry}}

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Operation Sindoor was launched days after 26 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in a deadly terrorist attack. Some time after midnight, the Army had announced the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation. The nine terror camps, which were targeted across the border by India were Muzaffarabad's Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

The operation soon escalated into a military conflict with Pakistan after Indian Army bases were targeted. India managed to deal a huge blow to Pakistan's military, damaging its key bases.

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