PM Modi speaks of the Global South, peace amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, and bilateral ties in latest interview

In an interview with Japanese business publication Nikkei Asia, Prime Minister Modi vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima. The prime minister said:

“As a member of the Global South, our interest in any plurilateral setting is to serve as a bridge between diverse voices and contribute to a constructive and positive agenda.”

Talking about the Ukraine-Russia war he said further, "India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there."We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine.”

PM Modi also spoke about the Quad and SCO groups during his interview. He said, "Participating in these two groups is not contradictory or mutually exclusive for India."

On the issue of United Nations reform, including India's bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council, Modi spoke of the "limitations" of global governance institutions that remain “confined to outdated mindsets.” "These deficiencies have become evident in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and financial crises," he said.

"The credibility of the U.N. Security Council and its decision-making process will always be questioned if it continues to deny representation on a permanent basis to the world's largest democracy, as well as entire continents like Africa and Latin America," the prime minister added.

"Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China," Modi said. "The future development of India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," he said and further went on to add, "However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard."

"Our progress is evident, as we have risen from being the tenth largest economy in 2014 to now being the fifth largest globally… While it is true that global headwinds pose challenges to growth, we have built a strong foundation in recent years, which positions us favorably."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

