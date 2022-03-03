Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'PM Modi ji, India’s ’bridge of hope’': Minister's praise over evacuations

As many as 17,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine, the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday. A total of 19 evacuation flights will be undertaken today to bring back 3,726 Indians home
Cartoon shared by union minister Piyush Goyal(Koo/Piyush Goyal)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday shared a cartoon, hailing prime minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring back Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Uikraine.  The minister took to social media platform Koo, sharing a cartoon which showed Indian students crossing a river by walking on PM Modi's shoulders while citizens from other countries pleading for help from their respective governments. The post has gone viral and is being widely shared on the microblogging site and across the internet.  

India has been leading the evacuation efforts in the war-hit Ukraine. At a time when countries like China, US and the UK have either shut evacuation process or asked their citizens to leave Ukraine on their own, the government has been on its toes extensively carrying out the evacuation. 

As many as 17,000 Indians have been evacuated from the war-torn country so far, the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday. A total of 19 evacuation flights will be undertaken today to bring back 3,726 Indians home. These flights will be operating from the neighbouring countries, where the Indians are being taken because of the closure of Ukrainian airspace. 

russia ukraine crisis
