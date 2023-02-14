PM Modi, Joe Biden hold telephonic conversation after 'landmark' Air India-Boeing deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden and welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a “shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Air India, which will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, has also selected Boeing for the purchase of up to 290 planes as part of its growth strategy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"They welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries. Prime Minister invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India," it added.

Joe Biden hailed a "historic agreement" for Air India to purchase Boeing airplanes. France President Emmanuel Macron had earlier hailed the contract between Airbus and Tata Sons and said it marks a new stage in India and France's strategic partnership.

Boeing said, in a statement, that Air India has selected up to 290 of its jets to serve its strategy for sustainable growth. It said Air India has selected 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. The agreement between Boeing and Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s aircraft.

Boing said when finalised, this will be its largest Boeing order in South Asia and a historic milestone in the aerospace company's nearly 90-year partnership with Air India.

Biden said, in a statement, released by the White House that the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through agreement between Air India and Boeing reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership.

Biden said he and Modi look forward to deepening the partnership even further.

"The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing. This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree," the statement said.

"This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges--creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," it added.

Air India earlier in the day said it will buy 250 aircraft from France's Airbus, in what is billed as the world's largest aviation deal in history.

Meanwhile, Modi and Biden also welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington DC, and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems. “They agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial. The two Leaders agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success,” the PMO said.

