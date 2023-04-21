Modi lauds commitment of Eshwarappa to BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with former Karnataka deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa and lauded him for his “commitment” to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), days after the latter announced his retirement from electoral politics.

The Prime Minister’s call to Eshwarappa came amid the exit of at least 10 party legislators over denial of tickets for the May 10 assembly elections. It also came days after the BJP denied a ticket to Eshwarappa’s son K E Kantesh from Shivamogga constituency, which is currently held by the former deputy chief minister.

In a video shared by Eshwarappa on social media, Modi is heard praising him for his commitment to the party. “You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I’m very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you,” Modi is heard saying in the video.

The Prime Minister also said that he will meet him whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka. In reply, Eshwarappa told Modi that the BJP will win the upcoming elections.

Following the telephonic conversation with Modi, Eshwarappa told reporters: “I didn’t expect his (PM Modi) call. It inspires me to win Shivamogga city and we will make all efforts to bring the BJP government back in Karnataka. It’s not something special I have done. I told the same to PM Modi.”

The 74-year-old also said that when BJP president JP Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh called him with a request to retire from electoral politics, he did not have a second thought and quickly made his decision public.

On April 11, Eshwarappa had announced his retirement from electoral politics and asked the central leadership not to consider fielding him in the assembly polls from Shivamogga.

The five-time MLA from Shivamogga, however, had sought a ticket for his son Kantesh from the constituency. The party, however, refused to give in to the request and fielded Channabasappa from the seat.

On Thursday, Eshwarappa said he was not upset and expressed confidence that the party will form the government with absolute majority.

In April 2022, Eshwarappa had stepped down as rural development and panchayat raj minister after a contractor died by suicide, accusing him of collecting 40% commission on public works in Belagavi. A probe later gave him a clean chit.

Reacting to Modi’s conversation with Eshwarappa, the Congress accused the BJP of endorsing corruption. “PM Modi congratulating BJP leader Eshwarappa for not rebelling despite being denied a BJP ticket is unacceptable! This man is accused of demanding a 40% commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after a BJP worker committed suicide. By praising such corrupt leaders, the BJP is sending a clear message that it endorses corruption and illegal activities,” the party tweeted.

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 assembly seats in the state. It has dropped more than 15 incumbents in an attempt to fight incumbency and effect a generational change in the party’s state leadership.

The election results will be declared on May 13.